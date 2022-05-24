Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

