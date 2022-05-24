Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. 830,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,210,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

