EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.