Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.22.

EQNR stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

