Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $16,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.