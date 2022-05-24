Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.33% of Equitable worth $441,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EQH opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
