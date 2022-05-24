Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $368,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

