Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Tops $74.01 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Ergo has a total market cap of $74.01 million and approximately $460,517.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00007811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,598.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.53 or 0.06701517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00237952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00663301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00647985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00080425 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.