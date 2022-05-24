Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,005. The stock has a market cap of $365.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 74,458 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 317,989 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

