Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 11,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.