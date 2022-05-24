Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lessened by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the period. Etsy makes up approximately 13.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Etsy worth $158,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Etsy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,973. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.