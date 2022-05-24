Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on June 24th

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ERM opened at GBX 996 ($12.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 810 ($10.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 965 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 948.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other news, insider Jack Callaway acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £22,475 ($28,281.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

