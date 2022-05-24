Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

