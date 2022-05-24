Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $76,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 265,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $492.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

