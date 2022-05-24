Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $156.66 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 769.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884,265 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises about 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 3.04% of DLocal worth $156,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

