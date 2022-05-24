Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ciena by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 935,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,051. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

