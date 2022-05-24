Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $54.14 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $54,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 395,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $445.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

