Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 1.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Generac worth $129,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.71.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $15.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,227. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $312.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.