Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,900 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $47,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,620. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

