Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 413,297 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 707.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 551,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 187,185 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,921,247. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

