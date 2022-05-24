Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 340,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.22 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.