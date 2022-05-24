Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $42,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $43,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5,523.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after buying an additional 393,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 323,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,577. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

