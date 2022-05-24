Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

