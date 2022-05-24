Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MRAM opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

