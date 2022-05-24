Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 2% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.88. 1,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 506,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $2,041,897. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

