Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.70

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.70 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 20788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

