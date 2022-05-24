Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,665

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,146 ($39.59) to GBX 2,665 ($33.53) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,672.50.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPGY opened at $32.43 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.