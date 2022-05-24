Factom Price Up 3.8% This Week (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,866.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,331,026 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.