Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 13265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.