FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will announce sales of $143.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.87 million and the highest is $146.60 million. FB Financial posted sales of $135.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

