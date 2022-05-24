Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,060 ($38.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FEVR. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.94) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,030 ($38.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,650 ($20.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.59).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,576 ($19.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,451 ($18.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($36.13). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,730.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,149.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

