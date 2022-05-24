Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,175.71.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 1,870 ($23.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,030 ($38.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF stock remained flat at $$19.52 during trading on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.