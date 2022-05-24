Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 28,720 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

