Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

ISRG traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.