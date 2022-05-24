Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

