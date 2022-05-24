Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of F5 by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. 2,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,720. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.66 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock worth $2,119,674. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

