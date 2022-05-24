Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 170,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

