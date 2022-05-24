Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 8,218 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. 33,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,897. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.