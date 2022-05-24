Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 32,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.