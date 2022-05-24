Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00028709 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $508.97 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 212,745,072 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

