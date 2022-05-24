Financial Analysis: Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) vs. The Competition

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Omega Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39% Omega Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 -$68.28 million -0.55 Omega Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.05

Omega Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics Competitors 1658 5741 11386 210 2.53

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 806.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.28%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

