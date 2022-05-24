FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 3,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

