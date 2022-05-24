FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,421,000 after buying an additional 318,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

