FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $424,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,098,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 247,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

