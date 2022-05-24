FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 272.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 665,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 486,586 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 83.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

NYSE EOG opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.