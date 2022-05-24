FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

