FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 151 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

OTIS opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

