FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 192 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

