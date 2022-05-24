FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 876 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

