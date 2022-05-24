First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

